South Africa

DA to report Gwede Mantashe to parliament over 'alleged bribery admission'

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 28 October 2019 - 15:17

The DA has announced it will report minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee for his alleged admission that he paid a R70,000 bribe to two journalists.

This comes after Sunday World  at the weekend reported about Mantashe's alleged infidelity. The story also contained what was attributed as the minster's response in which he claimed to have paid the publication's journalists to bury the story.

In a statement, the DA argued that Mantashe's comments were an admission to partaking in bribery, adding that "it is clearly an admission of guilt for which he needs to be held accountable". 

The official opposition believes Mantashe was in breach of the parliamentarians' code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interests of parliament.

Mantashe makes it year of tiger

According to a news report by Sunday World, mineral resources minister is "a tiger in bed" after allegedly giving Pretoria slay queen Lerato Makgatho ...
News
8 hours ago

"This section states that members must 'by virtue of the oath or affirmation of allegiance taken by all elected members, uphold the law; act on all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in them; [and] maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in parliament as a representative institution'," said the DA's shadow minister of energy and minerals, Kevin Mileham.

"As members of parliament, ministers must be held to a high standard and must provide ethical leadership to the people they serve.

"By admitting to paying off two journalists, the minister did not act in accordance with the public trust placed in him, nor did he maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament."

Mileham said Mantashe may also be in trouble with the general law of corruption for contravening provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. 

Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to 'destroy' story

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it will write to minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and ask him to reveal the names of two ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X