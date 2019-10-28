DA to report Gwede Mantashe to parliament over 'alleged bribery admission'

The DA has announced it will report minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee for his alleged admission that he paid a R70,000 bribe to two journalists.

This comes after Sunday World at the weekend reported about Mantashe's alleged infidelity. The story also contained what was attributed as the minster's response in which he claimed to have paid the publication's journalists to bury the story.

In a statement, the DA argued that Mantashe's comments were an admission to partaking in bribery, adding that "it is clearly an admission of guilt for which he needs to be held accountable".

The official opposition believes Mantashe was in breach of the parliamentarians' code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interests of parliament.