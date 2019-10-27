Three people injured in an explosion at a Ballito restaurant

Three people were injured in an explosion at a KwaZulu-Natal restaurant on Sunday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of an explosion at a restaurant on Compensation Beach road in Ballito on the north coast.

“Reports from the scene alleged an LP gas cylinder had exploded in the kitchen, injuring multiple people in the process.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that three patients sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Herbst said.

He said the patients would be treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.