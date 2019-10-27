South Africa

Three people injured in an explosion at a Ballito restaurant

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 October 2019 - 16:14
Netcare 911 officials responded to an explosion at a Kwa-zulu Natal restaurant
Netcare 911 officials responded to an explosion at a Kwa-zulu Natal restaurant
Image: Netcare911

Three people were injured in an explosion at a KwaZulu-Natal restaurant on Sunday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of an explosion at a restaurant on Compensation Beach road in Ballito on the north coast.

“Reports from the scene alleged an LP gas cylinder had exploded in the kitchen, injuring multiple people in the process.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that three patients sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Herbst said.

He said the patients would be treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Fire destroys minister Ndabeni-Abrahams' Mthatha home

The home of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams in Marhambeni village home in Mthatha was engulfed by a fire on Sunday ...
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
X