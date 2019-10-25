Motorist on trial for running over parking attendant hands in plea deal

A man accused of running over a security guard in a parking lot in Stellenbosch last year has submitted a plea and sentence agreement to the state.

Johan Steyn was caught on camera arguing with a security guard who tried to convince him to turn his bakkie around, before accelerating and driving over the man.

Steyn appeared briefly on Thursday at the Stellenbosch regional court.

He was previously expected to plead not guilty to the charges of attempted murder, and not guilty to the alternative charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after saying: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter" in an affidavit provided during his pre-trial.

Steyn's attorney, Bruce Hendricks, said that they were proposing a guilty plea for the assault charges.

"We trying to negotiate a plea and sentence agreement," he confirmed.

"We want to negotiate a plea of guilty. Essentially this entails that we plead guilty to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. We then want five years direct imprisonment, which would be suspended."