Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has died

Former Isibaya and The Lion King actor Andile Gumbi has died after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday.

Our sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that the star was admitted to hospital in Israel where he was filming a production, Daniel The Musical , where he played King Nebu.

On Friday, Mzansi Magic’s Philly Khubeka said the channel was saddened by his death.

"As Mzansi Magic, we are saddened by the passing of our former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Andile was a very talented with lots still to offer (sic) to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed," said Khubeka.

The production posted a statement on Facebook earlier in the week stating that his wife was flown into the country to be by his side.

"In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him. His present condition is critical," read the statement on Tuesday.