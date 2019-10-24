Watch : Violin rising star hits high note with a gift from afar
Young music star Mbali Phato has been gifted a handmade violin from the Czech Republic for her excellence and dedication to the craft.
The 14-year-old violinist from Meadowlands, Soweto, has been playing the violin since she was eight.
However, the St Catherine's Convent pupil said she had to borrow an instrument from the Morris Isaacson Centre for Music because of the expensive price tag the instrument carries.
"It feels good to own my own instrument. I won't have to borrow one again," she said.
The violin which was built by three boys - Tadeas Ujivari, Class Vorm, and Mikulas Zounek - in the Czech Republic was donated because they couldn't decide who should own the instrument after it was completed.
Josef Holis, who formed the workshop to teach children how to hand-make instruments, contacted his South African music distributor, Anthony Franklin from Lovemore Music, to find a deserving recipient of the violin.
Mbali, who is also leader of the Johannesburg intermediate string ensemble, which is under the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra, was then chosen.
CEO of the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra, Etienne Mecloen, said Mbali was chosen because of her talent and natural leadership potential.
"We see her as a future leader for the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra Company," said Mecloen.
The young musician who has been rising up the ranks is now a grade 5 student for the violin.
"We did our research and that's how we decided that she should get the violin. We hope our protege rises from strength to strength," said Franklin.
The violin was finally delivered to SA and met its new owner Mbali yesterday.
"One day I hope to go to study at Julliard in New York City," she said.
