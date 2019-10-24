WATCH | Patricia de Lille to Mmusi Maimane: 'GOODbye, I told you so'
Patricia de Lille says outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane got a taste of his own medicine.
A video of Patricia de Lille singing Sue Thompson's Have A Good Time has emerged and is making waves on social media.
The video comes after outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation on Wednesday, where he said the DA was not “the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all”.
In the video, De Lille can be seen standing next to the SA flag and giggling throughout, while allegedly singing “goodbye” to Maimane.
The video emerged online after the GOOD party leader said she warned Maimane and wished him a good time.
“When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on October 31, 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party's stated policies were window dressing not matched by its practices in government,” De Lille said in a statement.
“I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle his party’s laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out.”
De Lille resigned as a member of the DA and as mayor of Cape Town in 2018 after a long battle with the party's leadership.
TimesLIVE reported that when she resigned she said there would be more to follow suit.
“There are two more councillors who have resigned from the DA effective. More councillors are going to resign.”
Late last year De Lille formed her own political party, GOOD, which earned two seats in parliament after the general elections.
Earlier this year, she was appointed the minister of public works and infrastructure by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
