Triple murder accused exposes himself in Durban high court minutes before conviction

Minutes before Judge Philip Nkosi told a packed courtroom that Phoenix triple murderer Collin Pillay killed his married lover and her two daughters for reasons known only to him, the tow truck driver pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a TimesLIVE photographer.

Pillay who was walking up the stairs from the grill shortly before the judgment, told Sandile Ndlovu that he should take pictures of his “c***" instead of his face, before pulling down his pants.

The Durban high court judge on Thursday found Pillay, 47, guilty of the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16.

Nkosi considered cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, post-mortem results and the testimonies of several witnesses before making his judgment. Pillay pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The state alleged that Pillay killed Govindsamy because he believed that she was seeing someone else.