'Kill my dad and I will give you his car'

The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for murdering the father of one of the accused.

The men were also sentenced to multiple years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstance, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and attempted murder.

“Brutus Mhlanga conspired with Ntsheula Caswell, Hloniphani Ntombela and Patrick Ziqubu to kill his father. Mhlanga offered his father's car as down payment to the trio and promised them a balance of R150,000 after getting his inheritance,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Caswell was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 45 years, Ntombela and Mhlanga to life imprisonment plus 51 years, and Ziqubu to life imprisonment plus 63 years.