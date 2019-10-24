Hawks nab 'false document' pedlars

The Hawks have arrested two men in connection with a fake document syndicate operating out of an internet cafe in the North West province.

The pair, aged 24 and 33 years old, were arrested in Ventersdorp on Tuesday after authorities caught wind of the illegitimate business that deals in falsified documents such as licence disks, roadworthy permits and medical certificates, among a host of other fraudulent articles.

An undercover operation saw Hawks operatives charged between R100 and R450 for the documents.