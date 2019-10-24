Eastern Cape civil servants rack up more than a million days of sick leave

Eastern Cape government officials have racked up more than one million days of sick leave over a two-year period.

In the first five months of the current financial year, extended sick leave has already cost the province R68m.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga revealed this on Wednesday.

Bhanga said it was clear provincial government was “sick to its core” after learning that the departments together racked up 1.2 million days of sick leave in the last two and a half years.

He said abuse of sick leave was crippling the public sector.