Spanish businessman kidnapped and robbed in Cape Town by 'e-hailing service drivers'

Former tennis coach and entrepreneur Pancho Campo was allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Cape Town earlier this month.

The 58-year-old Spanish national, who started the Wine Academy of Spain, was in the city in preparation for the W12 Congress, which will take place there in January 2020. The event will bring together leaders from 12 global cities that have faced the threat of running out of water.

Prior to his visit, Campo was appointed international director of the summit, which will feature Arnold Schwarzenegger as its keynote speaker.

Campo was allegedly abducted at gunpoint on October 12 by two men posing as drivers for an e-hailing service after leaving a get-together at the Dolphin Beach Hotel, near Table View. He was then taken on a hellish ride to the outskirts of the city.