How a 'do-it-yourself mindset' is transforming global education

A massive global transformation in education is under way as learners around the world take control of their education through a “do-it-yourself” mindset, bolstering their formal education with a mix of self-teaching, short courses and online learning.

These are among the key findings of the Global Learner Survey, which captured the opinions of more than 11,000 people, across 19 countries, on the topics of primary, secondary and higher education, careers and the future of work, and technology.

The recently released survey, which included SA, was conducted by learning company Pearson.

Participants were between 16 and 70 years old.

“People are layering on to their traditional education by mixing and matching what works and what they can afford to get trained up for the new economy. Globally, 81% of people say that learning will become more self-service, with 88% of South Africans strongly agreeing with this statement,” said the company in a statement.