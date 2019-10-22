South Africa

Families organise joint memorial service after 8 pupils die in truck crash

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 22 October 2019 - 15:48
MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela visited the families of the pupils involved in the crash.
MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela visited the families of the pupils involved in the crash.
Image: Suppied

A joint memorial service will be held at Rietpan village in North West after eight school pupils perished in a gruesome crash when a truck transporting them ploughed into a tree. 

The pupils were travelling from Borakalalo village to Rietpan village after a school sports tournament at the weekend. 

The North West education department on Tuesday said the death toll had risen from seven to eight pupils.

The latest victim died in hospital. Pupils were treated for injuries including broken legs in Zeerust and Bophelong hospitals.

Seven schoolboys dead in horror truck crash in North West

Seven pupils from the North West died in a car accident, the provincial community safety and transport department said on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi expressed shock over the tragedy.

He said the deceased pupils had attended Ratsela Middle School, Mmajane Secondary School and Letlhakane Primary School in Rietpan, near Zeerust.

"The pupils were part of the local teams from the village and the games were arranged by their local coaches. Neither the school nor the department was responsible for the games. They went to play soccer at Borakalalo village and on their way back, they were involved in a horrible accident at an intersection between Lobatla and Driefontein," said Malindi.

The pupils were between 11 and 15-years-old and enrolled in grades 5 to 9.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela visited the grieving families.

"This accident happened at a very crucial time wherein learners were preparing to write their final examinations. I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost children ... I further wish a speedy recovery to all the injured learners," said Matsemela.

She said counselling would be provided for the affected families and pupils.

The families agreed to hold a joint memorial service at Letlhakane Primary School at Rietpan on Thursday morning.

Six dead as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban

Emergency services in Durban had to walk about 2km down a steep embankment to get to the scene of a horrific taxi crash on Sunday morning.
News
2 days ago

At least 21 dead in weekend carnage on SA roads

It has been a deadly weekend on South African roads, with at least 21 having been killed.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X