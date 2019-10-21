Young black educators pick up baton from pioneers

Being an educator during apartheid was one of the most important careers that a black person could aspire to.

In fact, in many villages and townships, teachers and principals were revered as much as chiefs.

When they would walk down the street in the early mornings in their pin-striped suits and two-piece outfits, many people wished to be like them.

Fast forward to 2019 and a 28-year-old principal, Tsholofelo Moyo of Spark Maboneng in Johannesburg, walks his school's corridors while being accosted by hyper little children who adore him.

"Good morning Mr Moyo," they sing out to him with many of them seeking hugs and high-fives from the young principal.

I was witnessing something that would not have happened only a few decades ago - a young black man from the township of Vosloorus leading a private school in town, where many black children have now been afforded the opportunity to learn and grow.