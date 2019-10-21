Local spelling bee Hlulani Baloyi the champion of African continent

Young spelling bee champ Hlulani Baloyi has won the Africa Spelling Bee competition that was held in Uganda on Sunday. She will represent Africa in the 2020 World Spelling Bee in the United States of America.

The 14-year-old from Limpopo made her family and village proud after representing South Africa in the competition last year but was left disappointed after she was placed in the wrong age group. This year she was in the 14-18 year age group, beating older competitors.

Her mother Tinyiko Baloyi said her daughter is very excited to visit the States next year.

“We only spoke over WhatsApp but I’m sure she’ll tell me everything when she comes back home today [Monday],” she said.

Hlulani’s mom said it has been a difficult journey leading up to the Uganda competition because they had to raise funds to have her eldest daughter accompany Hlulani for moral support.

“A good Samaritan put the story on Facebook and lots of people donated up to R10,000,” she said.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE before her trip, Hlulani said she would use her challenges in the 2018 competition to come back stronger.

“I learned a lot in that competition even though I was put into the wrong age group. I am now prepared to study hard and have the confidence to try again this year,” she said.

Hlulani, who is now in grade 8 at Nyukani Education Centre in Giyani, said she spent her winter school holidays prepararing for the competition.

“I’ve been reading through the dictionary to find new words and I’ve been using last year’s words from the 14-18 competition to prepare,” she said.