Kgosi ya Dipere broke barriers

The journey of SA's first black show jumper Enos Mafokate is cemented with tears of joy, heartbreak, loss, perseverance and humiliation. Despite this, Mafokate became a world icon.

His road to fame began in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, in 1944. He would later move to a farm in Rivonia where his father worked as a builder and his mother was a domestic worker.

Mafokate was not allowed to go to school in Rivonia and had to go to Alexandra for schooling. "I did not understand why my father was called a boy and I could not understand why I had to go all the way to Alex for school," Mafokate said.

Much to his surprise a young white boy gave Mafokate his first ride on a horse.

"I was herding cattle on my donkey, then we swapped our animals. The horse dropped me to the ground and those that were watching laughed."

The moment of embarrassment did not end there as the white child's father appeared shouting, "My kind ry nie op 'n donkie van 'n swart man nie!" [My child does not ride on a black man's donkey!].