'Serious health risk' in Cape Town informal settlements as trash piles up

For over a month, rubbish overflowed from green garbage skips all along Sheffield Road, which runs past Rholihlala, Marikana 1 and Marikana 2 informal settlements in Philippi, Cape Town.

According to resident Siwaphiwe Dolophu, it hadn’t been cleaned up from the end of August until the councillor arranged a truck to tidy up the road on October 17.

Inside the informal settlement, however, the situation remains dire.

“We do not know what to do anymore. Children are playing in this dirt,” said Dolophu.

He said the problem is an ongoing dispute with the City of Cape Town.

“We are unhappy about the way refuse collectors are chosen. We are told that refuse collectors are chosen via the city’s database, but you will find that the people who are employed either do not live in Marikana anymore, they are employed elsewhere, or there will be people employed who all come from the same house,” said Dolophu.