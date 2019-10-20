South Africa

Police slam 'reckless' claim that baby was found abandoned in PE mall

By Naledi Shange - 20 October 2019 - 15:25
Eastern Cape police slammed a fake news post on Twitter that a baby had been found abandoned in a PE mall.
Eastern Cape police slammed a fake news post on Twitter that a baby had been found abandoned in a PE mall.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Eastern Cape police on Sunday moved to quash claims that a toddler had been found abandoned at the Greenacres Shopping Mall in Port Elizabeth.

The claim gained traction on Saturday night when a Twitter user posted a snapshot of a WhatsApp group conversation where a woman claimed the toddler had been found in a baby car chair at the mall. The smiling toddler had his hand raised to his mouth.

The user called on anyone with information on the child’s parents to call police.

By Sunday afternoon, the post had gone viral, with some users asking how they could adopt the child should the biological parents not be found.

Others, however, were able to suss out that there were some holes in the story. As it turned out, the whole saga was completely fake.

Quashing the rumours, police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “Police confirm that there were no such reports, nor did anyone drop off any child. Social media is a helpful medium for both the community and the police.

Stolen baby reunited with mother

A mother of a nine-month-old baby who was stolen from their home a week ago says she feared for the worst.
News
6 days ago

Wide-awake post office employee finds two missing children in two weeks

A post office employee from San Diego, US, has been honoured with two awards for  reuniting two missing children with their families in the space of ...
News
6 days ago

“However the hoaxes, fake news and the dissemination of false information are causing unnecessary panic among our communities while such claims also waste the police’s valuable time and resources.”

She added that sharing misinformation was “reckless, irresponsible and unacceptable”.

“Police urge social media users to verify and confirm such information with them before posting and circulating it, thus avoiding the misinformation from going viral,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg called on all those who had published, seen or circulated the post to ignore it and to refrain from further sharing or disseminating it.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE did a reverse image search for the picture being circulated of the alleged abandoned child.

The image used turned out to be taken from an international advertisement for car seats with the child being used as a model for the seats. It dates back to early 2019.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X