Police slam 'reckless' claim that baby was found abandoned in PE mall

Eastern Cape police on Sunday moved to quash claims that a toddler had been found abandoned at the Greenacres Shopping Mall in Port Elizabeth.

The claim gained traction on Saturday night when a Twitter user posted a snapshot of a WhatsApp group conversation where a woman claimed the toddler had been found in a baby car chair at the mall. The smiling toddler had his hand raised to his mouth.

The user called on anyone with information on the child’s parents to call police.

By Sunday afternoon, the post had gone viral, with some users asking how they could adopt the child should the biological parents not be found.

Others, however, were able to suss out that there were some holes in the story. As it turned out, the whole saga was completely fake.

Quashing the rumours, police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “Police confirm that there were no such reports, nor did anyone drop off any child. Social media is a helpful medium for both the community and the police.