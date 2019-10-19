Woman to appear in court for murder of top Durban surgeon

The woman accused of murdering top Durban orthopaedic surgeon Dr Melvin Naidu at a plush Umhlanga hotel, is expected to make her first court appearance on Monday.

Naidu, who was the subject of a failed hit last year allegedly by his brother-in-law, neurosurgeon Dr Anand Rapiti, was in the company of a 31-year-old woman at the up-market The Capital Pearls when he died on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the woman was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.