Julius Malema says best way to kill racists is to be happy and united in black success
EFF leader Julius Malema is not about to entertain VBS scandal allegations. Instead, he has called for “black unity” in his party and told his supporters to “kill racists” with “black success”.
Let them show their true colors, kill them #JUJU. #Racist don’t want to see us happy and United fellow fighters, let’s kill them with black success. #Asijiki #Kubo #BlackUnity pic.twitter.com/0Rb22ZJqUn— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 17, 2019
However, his choice of video for his Twitter post, a poorly looking man dancing, sparked many reactions.
Malema and controversial posts
The party leader has found himself in many storms on social media for his controversial words.
In March, the FW de Klerk Foundation filed a complaint against Malema for his, “we are not calling for the slaughtering of white people” statement.
The SA Human Rights Commission found his statement “problematic” but believed it did not legally amount to hate speech.
In September, the DA's former leader Tony Leon and DA Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip flagged a Malema tweet after he used former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's “the only white man you can trust is a dead white man” quote.
Twitter ruled that Malema's tweet was not a “violation of any Twitter rules”. However, the SA Human Rights Commission said it was hate speech.
His “cutting the throat of whiteness” statement that the EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu used recently as a clap back to the DA's Athol Trollip, saw social media buzzing.
