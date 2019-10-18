Joe Thloloe reflects on the state of journalism

From atop a hill at his home in Constantia Kloof in Roodepoort, veteran journalist Joe Thloloe has been observing a storm sweeping through the media in the comfort of his study room.

He takes a moment to reflect on the state of journalism today by explaining the importance of the adoption of the Constitution in 1996 that vindicated all the sufferings that he and many black journalists endured during apartheid.

“Working as a journalist now and before 1994 is like comparing day and night, that's the good news,” he says

“The bad news is that as a society we don't quite understand the meaning of freedom of expression and freedom of the media. Even some of the people who wrote the Constitution don't understand the implications of what they wrote.”

Thloloe explains that the Constitution gives every South African a right to freedom of expression as as long it doesn't violate somebody else's rights.

“But we ran into a number of problems and the first one is technology went way ahead of us. Every South African has a little box in his pocket. He is his own reporter, own sub editor, own distributor and everything else that used to be the terrain of the big boys,” he explains further.

“The people who are using their technology very often don't understand the power that they wield. So we are getting people using Tweets, people using Facebook and violating the rights of others. It's become a very noisy space where you're not even sure if what you're reading is true or false.

"We've moved into the age of fake news. By the way it can't be fake and be news at the same time. You’re getting people who are not bound by any ethical standards and they don't even know the legislative boundaries that they need to respect.”