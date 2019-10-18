South Africa

Durban man escapes as car bursts into flames on freeway

By Staff Reporter - 18 October 2019 - 17:22
A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on the N2 freeway on Friday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that paramedics received a call shortly after 1.30pm that a vehicle was on fire on the north-bound carriageway of the N2 near the KwaMashu interchange.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle experienced electrical issues with the car. When he pulled off to the side of the road the vehicle burst into flames," said Herbst.

There were no injuries reported, but the vehicle sustained "substantial damage".

Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services doused the flames.

- TimesLIVE

