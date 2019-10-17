Special offers and enjoyable experiences fuel SA shopping habits

Shoppers are combining a desire for good quality, price-wise items - a nuanced trend identified in the latest Nielsen 2019 Shopper Trends Report.

"Lowest prices" are no longer the key driver of store choice, the report states.

“South African shoppers have become far more savvy and critical of retail environments and despite being hyper aware of price changes, they also love quality products and demand an ‘experience-driven’ retail environment,” says Nielsen South Africa consumer insights director Kim Reddy.

"This has put a lot of pressure on retailers and manufacturers alike, to innovate and convince shoppers to choose their stores and products over others."

The study also found that shoppers were less averse to considering purchasing luxury items.

Asked which answer “best describes their response to rising food prices?”, those who said they buy only essentials and have cut down on luxury items, dropped nine points to 54% in 2019, while those who say they have switched to cheaper brands also dropped 9 points to 20% in 2019 - both indicators of increased consumer positivity towards shopping.

The majority of consumers still conduct their main shopping trip once a month, however the frequency of weekly top-up shopping is increasing.