Pietermaritzburg waste pickers blamed as landfill fire flares up again

The Pietermaritzburg landfill that caught alight last week, leaving the city shrouded in smoke, is on fire again.

uMsunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that the fire had started on Thursday morning.

This comes after a joint operation between the police and municipality security on Wednesday saw 30 people detained for living on the landfill site in New England Road.

“Of interest to the municipality were the persons who had erected shack dwellings within the restricted boundary of the landfill site,” the municipality said in a statement on Wednesday.