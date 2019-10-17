Mpumalanga teacher in court after 8 primary school children are 'sexually assaulted'

A 56-year-old Mpumalanga teacher who allegedly exposed his pupils to porn before sexually assaulting them appeared in the Tonga magistrate’s court on Thursday, police said.

His alleged victims, which included seven boys and one girl, were allegedly all grade seven pupils, said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

"It is reported that the teacher had been violating the learners from March 2019 until he was exposed in September. He would allegedly call them over to his desk during class, show them pornographic videos as well as images and lure them individually to a storeroom to commit his evil deeds," said Hlathi.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday after a month-long investigation by police.

Hlathi said the man was granted bail and his case postponed to January 2020.

Mpumalanga’s police commissioner, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, expressed his dismay at the allegations saying the teacher had been entrusted to mentor, support and care for his learners.