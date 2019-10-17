Limpopo company builds electric-powered bus, calls for government support

He told TimesLIVE that financial backing from government would help the company create jobs in rural Limpopo.

“What we were trying to achieve by contacting them was to raise awareness about our bus and concepts of building a factory in rural Limpopo so that we are able to provide hi-tech paying jobs in villages, but, most importantly, give hope.”

Ramabulana has yet to receive a response from government.

“The state can also help by giving small firms like us access to committees, such as investment committees and 18-member panels the president just launched.”

He said small, rural-based and township-based business were not represented on these committees.