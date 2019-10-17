Feather in the cap of Mihlali Ndamase as she scoops award

Bombshell Mihlali Ndamase continued on her winning streak after being crowned Socialite of the Year at the 2019 Feather Awards last night.

The beauty influencer ruffled the feathers of TV presenter Musa Mthombeni and HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi to win the award.

The LGBTIQ awards were a star-studded and fabulous affair hosted by The Queen co-stars Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene in Johannesburg.

Further proving that it’s the year of the influencer, Krazy K scooped Hot Chick of the Year beating actresses Thuso Mbedu and Zola Nombona.

Fashion designer Rich Mnisi, renowned for his risqué social media posts, was named Hunk of the Year. He was competing against Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie and Expresso Morning Show presenter Thabiso Makhubela.