NGO brings mamas and daughters closer

As a parent, Faith Mphofu often struggled to be on the same page as her teenage children and often had nobody to go to for guidance or assistance.

Mphofu's problems are now a thing of the past thanks to an initiative called Carry Only What You Need (Cowyn) founded by Thuli Letsoalo, who had similar experiences with her own mother.

Letsoalo's nonprofit organisation hosts regular sessions, mainly at community halls, for women struggling to build healthy relationships with each other. A session called Makoti/Mmatswale aims to improve relations between mothers and daughters-in-law.

Mphofu, 43, from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, told Sowetan that Letsoalo helped her to communicate with her daughters better.

"I am conscious of how I address them and how I help them through their teenage years," Mphofu said.