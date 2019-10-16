Municipal manager put on ice over VBS scandal continues to draw full salary

"What is even more worrying is that the disciplinary process has been postponed indefinitely since April 30 2019, with no clear timeline for the resumption of the process," the committee said in a statement.

This was, the committee heard, despite an investigation by Limpopo’s co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC - and various municipal councils - finding that the officials, mainly municipal managers and chief financial officers, committed financial misconduct.

Commitee chair Faith Muthambi said the R900,000 was not inclusive of legal fees that the municipality was forking out to deal with the case against the accused.

"Many municipalities have long completed the disciplinary process with the municipal manager and chief financial officer, but there is seemingly no commitment from the leadership of Elias Motsoaledi to deal with the matter expeditiously. This matter smells of malicious non compliance," Muthambi said.

The committee had since received a commitment that the matter would be addressed within the next 30 days.

Limpopo municipalities continue to suffer due to the VBS saga with some reportedly struggling to pay service providers on time and others failing to carry out service delivery plans.