Meghan Cremer murder trio told to be patient and will spend Christmas behind bars

The three men accused of kidnapping and murdering 30-year-old Meghan Cremer in August will have to wait until the new year to learn their fate.

This as the investigation into the killing continues.

Magistrate Keith le Keur told Shiraz Jaftha, 39, Charlie Daniels, 34, and Jeremy Sias, 27, to "remain patient" as the state awaited postmortem results.

The trio appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Wednesday.