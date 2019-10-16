'I didn't even make R1 today': Joburg's small businesses hit hard by load-shedding

It was short notice. There was no way to prepare for it and that's what makes it frustrating.

This is what several Johannesburg business owners and residents had to say about Eskom's implementation of enforced power cuts nationwide, which it referred to as stage 2 load-shedding, on Wednesday morning.

"There is no contingency plan that we can put into place to help us. It is also very difficult to have staff here that you have to pay and there is nothing happening for the day," Aubrey Forbes, owner of Tiffany's hair salon in Sophiatown, told TimesLIVE.

The utility, which supplies 95% of the country's energy needs, said in a statement that the electricity system had been severely constrained this week.

"As a result of the loss of additional generation, delays in the return to service of units that are on planned maintenance, and limited diesel supply, it has become necessary to implement stage 2 rotational load-shedding from 9am until 11pm in order to protect the power system from total collapse," the power utility said.

The city of Cape Town said it had been able to mitigate the cuts and had implemented only stage 1 load-shedding.