South Africa

Numsa gears up for motor sector strike

By Michael Kimberley - 15 October 2019 - 10:35
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union had rejected the latest proposals from the employers in the motor sector.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is preparing for a strike at petrol stations, dealerships and component companies with the union requesting a date with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to finalise picketing rules.

Once a date has been set with the CCMA, Numsa will request a strike certificate from the commission. From there the union would have to consult with workers and get a majority agreeing to a strike.

About 306,000 workers make up the three sectors.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union had rejected the latest proposals from the employers in the motor sector. This comes as talks at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council remained deadlocked for months.

Workers at the fuel stations and component companies were offered 6% for the first year, 5.5% for the second year and 5.5% for the third year.

Those working at dealerships were offered the Consumer Price Index plus 1.5% for the first year, and 5.5% for the remaining two years.

The demands for better working conditions included transport or a night shift allowance for fuel station workers.

