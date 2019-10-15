Numsa gears up for motor sector strike

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is preparing for a strike at petrol stations, dealerships and component companies with the union requesting a date with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to finalise picketing rules.

Once a date has been set with the CCMA, Numsa will request a strike certificate from the commission. From there the union would have to consult with workers and get a majority agreeing to a strike.

About 306,000 workers make up the three sectors.