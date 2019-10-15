South Africa

WATCH | Multichoice Mnet offices on fire

By Kgothatso Madisa - 15 October 2019 - 13:46
MultiChoice's group executive for corporate said that no injuries were reported.
MultiChoice's group executive for corporate said that no injuries were reported.

Staff at MultiChoice’s Mnet Magic Centre offices in Randburg were evacuated from their offices on Tuesday after a fire broke out.

MultiChoice's group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire and said that no injuries were reported.

He said that the fire department was on the scene and that the fire was contained.

“The fire has been contained and the fire department is onsite. There will be no interruption in service or broadcasting,” said Heshu.

“No one was harmed and the building was evacuated. I can confirm that there will be no disruption in broadcast.”

Heshu said he was not at liberty to divulge any information related to the fire as the area was cordoned off.

The section in which the fire broke out is the Magic Centre where a lot of DStv channels, including Mzansi Magic and SuperSport are being broadcast.

Mzansi Magic broadcasts shows such as The Queen and The Throne as well a range of SuperSports channels.

“This is where a lot of technical stuff is done, including editing and all. Multichoice City is where corporate people are. This is where operations of the channels take place. That’s why they call it the broadcasting centre because broadcasting is being done here,” said an employee who was evacuated.

Laws denying actors royalties keep many artists in dire poverty

Ndara and others would not need to be writing open letters if the president could just show some leadership
Opinion
5 days ago

Business community asks government to do more to end the violence

The business community has condemned the xenophobic attacks which have engulfed Gauteng over the past week.
News
1 month ago

MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice have apologised to Kaizer Chiefs after a tweet posted on DSTV's official Twitter account rubbed the club and fans up the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X