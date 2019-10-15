WATCH | Multichoice Mnet offices on fire

Staff at MultiChoice’s Mnet Magic Centre offices in Randburg were evacuated from their offices on Tuesday after a fire broke out.

MultiChoice's group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire and said that no injuries were reported.

He said that the fire department was on the scene and that the fire was contained.

“The fire has been contained and the fire department is onsite. There will be no interruption in service or broadcasting,” said Heshu.

“No one was harmed and the building was evacuated. I can confirm that there will be no disruption in broadcast.”