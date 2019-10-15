Eastern Cape cops find 15 more bombs in Strelitzia Dam in Uitenhage

Police have recovered another 15 mortar bombs in Strelitzia Dam in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the bombs were discovered on Monday.

This brings the total found in the dam to 18.

At the weekend three live mortar bombs were found there.

Capt Gerda Swart said the first two were discovered by two elderly people on Friday.

The Port Elizabeth bomb squad deactivated them.

On Sunday, a man fishing in the dam found a third.

Swart said the dam's level had fallen over the past few months and it was believed this could be the reason for the discoveries.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Police warned the community not to handle or pick up anything that resembled a mortar.

“Police are consulting the municipality about closing off the dam so a thorough search can be conducted by the bomb disposal unit."