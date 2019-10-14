Fake goods worth more than R14m confiscated at China mall

Police confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R14.2m from the China Multiplex storage facility in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said officers, joined by brand holders, searched the facility.

“Follow-up operations saw police search more storage units, where police confiscated a lot more goods that include the usual clothing and shoes of different sports and luxury brands,” Peters said.

Shoe polish, razor blades, hair extensions, hair dye, skin-lightening cream, deodorants, condoms, baking powder, yeast, spices, cigarettes, light bulbs and Viagra tablets were some of the products found and confiscated by police.

No arrests were made.

On Thursday, police confiscated sanitary towels and fake running shoes, worth an estimated R12m, from a storage facility in Sandringham.

The day before, sanitary towels, worth an estimated R5m, were found in a Toyota Quantum in Cleveland.

“While we acknowledge that we are not yet where we would like to be, it is important to commend the joint operations by the integrated law-enforcement agencies, in partnership with brand holders, that will ultimately see law and order restored in our province,” Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said.