Two die in Nyanga fire

Two people died after a fire broke out in Nyanga in the early hours of Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services said.

Fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire broke out at around 2am.

Two structures, one formal and one informal on the same premises, were alight, he said.

Two bodies were found in the blaze. The age and gender was still unknown.

Carelse said the blaze was extinguished after 3am.