South Africa

Two die in Nyanga fire

By Iavan Pijoos - 13 October 2019 - 10:38
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after 3am on Sunday.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after 3am on Sunday.
Image: possohh / 123RF Stock Photo

Two people died after a fire broke out in Nyanga in the early hours of Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services said.

Fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire broke out at around 2am.

Two structures, one formal and one informal on the same premises, were alight, he said.

Two bodies were found in the blaze. The age and gender was still unknown.

Carelse said the blaze was extinguished after 3am.  

KwaZulu-Natal's landfill fire to be 'out by 10pm': municipality

A fire which has been burning at a landfill site in Pietermaritzburg for a week is on the verge of being extinguished.
News
2 days ago

Eastern Cape police need help in identifying burnt corpses

Butterworth police on Friday called for help in identifying two people who were found burnt to death in a shack.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X