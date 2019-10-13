Second man arrested for pushing man from 7th floor

Police have arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in the murder of Shaun Douglas Chabalala, who was pushed from the 7th floor of a block of flats in Pretoria.

The up-and-coming musician and a friend were lured to the "notorious" Tamboti block of flats in Sunnyside through an online advertisement for the sale of a camera in May 2018.

The friend managed to escape, but the 23-year-old was pushed through a window from the seventh floor after they discovered it was a trap.