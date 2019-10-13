Ecuador president orders curfew, military control as protests turn violent

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno on Saturday ordered the capital Quito and surrounding areas placed under curfew and military control, as an 11th day of deadly protests against government austerity measures roiled the city.

The order would "facilitate the work of public forces against intolerable outbreaks of violence," he announced on Twitter, as clouds of smoke hung over the city.

"I have arranged for the Joint Command of the Armed Forces to immediately carry out necessary measures and operations," Moreno said in a brief national address, flanked by Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner and Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin.

The restrictions in Quito, a city of 2.7-million, came on top of a state of emergency Moreno had declared on October 3, deploying some 75,000 military and police and imposing a nighttime curfew in the vicinity of government buildings.

Violence continued in Quito on Saturday even as the indigenous movement leading the protests over fuel price hikes reversed course and said it had accepted a proposal for direct talks with Moreno.

In his address, Moreno thanked indigenous groups for agreeing to negotiations, but did not say when or where the talks would take place.

The president stressed that he would restore "order throughout Ecuador" as thousands of protesters thronged the streets of Quito.

Demonstrators on Saturday ransacked and set fire to the building housing the comptroller general's office. The building was shrouded in thick smoke after being attacked with fire bombs.

According to the prosecutor's office, 34 people were arrested.

Media attacked

Nearby, protesters erected barricades in front of the National Assembly building as police fired tear gas at them, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

A television station and a newspaper also came under attack, the outlets said.

The Teleamazonas TV channel interrupted its regular broadcast to air images of broken windows, a burned vehicle and heavy police presence on the scene.

"For about half an hour we were under attack. They threw stones at us, forced open the doors and threw Molotov cocktails," presenter Milton Perez said.

The station evacuated 25 employees, none of whom were hurt.

El Comercio newspaper reported on Twitter that its offices were attacked by a "group of unknowns." It did not provide further details.

Protest leaders denied being involved in the attacks on the TV station or the comptroller general's office.