Dressed in colours worn by her rapist, woman walks 700km to raise funds for rape survivors

Hiking through fields and along dirt roads, a rape survivor finished a more than 700 kilometre walk across South Africa on Saturday.

Leilani Kuter walked 27 kilometres for 27 days to mark 27 years since she survived a brutal rape, raising money along the way for survivors of sexual assault and encouraging women "not to give up on themselves".

"This walk has forced me to release my emotions and speak out so others feel brave enough to do so too," said the 45-year-old.

After being violently raped in 1992 and left for dead, Kuter went on to start a successful marketing agency and a dating site. It took her 10 years to share her trauma with others.

"I numbed my pain for so many years," Kuter told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Women in South Africa have endured a spate of rapes, kidnappings and murders in recent years.

Around 3,000 women were murdered in 2018 - around one every three hours - which is more than five times higher than the global average, according to the World Health Organization.