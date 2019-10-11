Traditional healer arrested for drugging and raping his clients

A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer accused of raping two women is alleged to have lured his victims under the pretence that he would help "cleanse" them.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Durban and was set to appear in Pinetown magistrate's court on Friday, said Brig Jay Naicker.

The healer was arrested on Wednesday.

Naicker said two women had opened cases against him at the KwaDabeka police station in August and September.

"The first victim, who is originally from Ixopo, alleges that she met the traditional healer in a taxi on the way to Port Shepstone.

"While en route, the traditional healer approached the victim and told her that he could see that her family was under a dark cloud and he would have to go to them and perform some sort of a traditional cleansing ceremony," said Naicker.

"The woman agreed and a date was arranged for him to go to her home at Ixopo. Upon arrival, he performed a cleansing ceremony. After he was done he told the family that he needed to take the lady with him to Durban for cleansing at the sea. The family agreed and the traditional healer took her with him," said Naicker.