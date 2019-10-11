Traditional healer arrested for drugging and raping his clients
A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer accused of raping two women is alleged to have lured his victims under the pretence that he would help "cleanse" them.
The 32-year-old was arrested in Durban and was set to appear in Pinetown magistrate's court on Friday, said Brig Jay Naicker.
The healer was arrested on Wednesday.
Naicker said two women had opened cases against him at the KwaDabeka police station in August and September.
"The first victim, who is originally from Ixopo, alleges that she met the traditional healer in a taxi on the way to Port Shepstone.
"While en route, the traditional healer approached the victim and told her that he could see that her family was under a dark cloud and he would have to go to them and perform some sort of a traditional cleansing ceremony," said Naicker.
"The woman agreed and a date was arranged for him to go to her home at Ixopo. Upon arrival, he performed a cleansing ceremony. After he was done he told the family that he needed to take the lady with him to Durban for cleansing at the sea. The family agreed and the traditional healer took her with him," said Naicker.
The two headed to Durban's South Beach, where the cleansing ceremony was performed. They then headed to the healer's house in Clermont.
"It was at this ... home where the victim alleges that she was given a traditional concoction to drink by the suspect. After drinking it, she fell dizzy and passed out. When she woke up later she realised that she had been raped," Naicker said.
The second victim told police that the healer had come to her Port Shepstone home, also for a cleansing ceremony.
He also told of her family of his intentions to take the woman to the beach for a cleansing.
"The two went to Durban South Beach and he cleansed her. He then told her that they needed to go to his house ... where he was to thoroughly cleanse her for a few days. It is in this house where the lady was also given a concoction to drink after which she blacked out. When she woke up she realised she had been raped," said Naicker.
The woman said she was locked inside the house for several days and eventually managed to escape and seek help from the police.
"The detectives from Pinetown FCS managed to lure the traditional healer, who was somewhere in the Empangeni, back to Durban, where he was arrested,' Naicker said.
He faces two counts of rape.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.