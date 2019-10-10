WATCH | How quickly criminals gain access to your home

It took about 30 seconds for robbers to break a remote sliding gate and gain access to a property in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg.

CCTV footage on social media shows a white Audi pulling up to the gate just after 11am on Tuesday.

A man gets out from the driver's side and tries to lift the gate, before heading back to the car to fetch what seems to be a crowbar.

Within seconds he breaks the gate and calls occupants from the car to open it.