Report reveals dire shortage of mental health services for SA's children

South Africa has a critical shortage of mental health services for children and teenagers.

This is according to a University of Cape Town and SA Medical Research Council evaluation of the costs of mental services and programmes in the country.

Released on Thursday - World Mental Health Day - the study offers, for the first time, a national reflection of the state of mental health spending.

It also sheds light on inefficiencies and constraints emanating from existing mental health investments in SA.

The study found that despite most mental disorders having their onset before the age of 18, there was a "an exceptional gap in terms of the service availability for children and adolescents".

"Collectively, 93.2% of inpatient mental health admissions in SA were for adults aged 18 years and older, with only 6.8% of mental health admissions being recorded for those below 18."

The study found that, similarly, the proportion of adults receiving outpatient mental health care in the country was 94.2%, compared with only 5.8% of those under 18.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15-29.