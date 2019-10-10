LISTEN | 'We're the best,' says DA as World Bank wants 75% of new energy projects to be in Western Cape

As part of a loan agreement with the World Bank, Eskom has committed to installing a number of clean-energy projects in SA, 75% of which will be in the Western Cape as it is the only province that meets the loan’s stringent criteria of infrastructure quality.

The DA has used these facts as an opportunity to say the move is proof of the quality of governance under a DA-led Western Cape government, which the party says stimulates industry and fosters greater trade, growth and innovation for its residents.