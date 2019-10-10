LISTEN | 'We're the best,' says DA as World Bank wants 75% of new energy projects to be in Western Cape
Three-quarters (75%) of battery storage from renewable-energy plants in the country will be located in the Western Cape, Eskom told parliament's standing committee on finance, economic opportunities and tourism on Wednesday.
As part of a loan agreement with the World Bank, Eskom has committed to installing a number of clean-energy projects in SA, 75% of which will be in the Western Cape as it is the only province that meets the loan’s stringent criteria of infrastructure quality.
The DA has used these facts as an opportunity to say the move is proof of the quality of governance under a DA-led Western Cape government, which the party says stimulates industry and fosters greater trade, growth and innovation for its residents.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.