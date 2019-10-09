Waste pickers' livelihood burns in Msunduzi landfill fire

Lindeni Mbele rummaged through smouldering ash, trying to find what little recyclable material was left unburnt following a fire at the New England Road landfill site in Pietermaritzburg - material she sold to feed her family.

She is among hundreds of waste pickers who worked at the dumpsite, collecting rubbish to sell for recycling. Last week, the 20ha site went up in flames, casting a dark cloud over Pietermaritzburg and burning most of the rubbish.

“It burnt all our things. We have nothing. We don’t have sacks [to collect litter]. We go around asking people to help us. We don't know what we are going to eat. Our job is over. We are facing a tough time and we don't even know what we are going to cook at home,” said a distraught Mbele.

She has been picking waste at the site since 2009, and says although she does not make a lot of money, it was enough to at least buy a pack of maize meal to feed her family. She lives in the Madiba informal settlement, just a stone’s throw away from the site.