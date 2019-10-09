Sex, racism and zombies take centre stage as judge buries morgue case

“Mortuaries are for dead people where dissections of bodies are performed by pathologists,” acting judge Marius Swanepoel said in his judgment.

“Not so at the Mount Road mortuary in Port Elizabeth, where a plot unravelled involving alleged sexual undercurrents, perceived preferential treatment and a conspiracy theory, flavoured with the everyday SA spice of racism.

“The matter involves neither a health contravention nor malpractice on the part of any dissecting pathologist.

"The roleplayers involved are also not the walking dead. Even more unlikely is the cause of action which finds itself on the dissecting table of a court of law.”

According to the judgment, “the Gelvandale mortuary was gutted by fire. Autopsies were then performed at the Mount Road mortuary, where an alleged salacious incident occurred,” in 2009.

“The alleged incident gave rise to an enduring action, commencing many years ago and only meeting its final fate in this year of 2019.”

Court papers said De Lange suspended Gwe in March 2009 over an allegation that he had been “involved in unbecoming behaviour … of a sexual nature”.

The complainant, a female staffer at Galvandale mortuary, claimed Gwe harassed her in the “ladies’ bathrooms” at Mount Road.

Gwe complained that the allegation was “made public” in the letter advising him of his suspension and his wife, who also worked at the mortuary, found out about it.

Had the health department properly investigated the allegation before suspending him and publicising it, it would have discovered that it was baseless and designed to intimidate and victimise him, he said.

Days later, the suspension was lifted and the MEC transferred him to New Brighton mortuary. A year later, a disciplinary hearing found Gwe not guilty.