Foreigners flee to UN offices in Cape Town, demanding help to leave SA

Foreigners descended on the UN High Commission for Refugees' (UNHCR) office in Cape Town from Tuesday, trying to convince officials that they need safe passage out of SA.

Crowds gathered outside the offices again on Wednesday, with some saying they weren't going to leave until the UN helped them.

“The xenophobia has become so bad. We can't live our lives,” said a Tanzanian woman, cradling a baby. “Now we have to go home.”

A Burundian man said they had been “let down” by the UN, which had failed to protect them from xenophobic violence and had not ensured they were issued with the documentation required to live a productive life.

“We are just forgotten about. We are nothing to anyone,” he said.

Neither home affairs nor the UNHCR responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.