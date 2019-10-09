All systems go for matric exams, parliament told
The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has given the department of basic education (DBE) a green light for its readiness for final examinations.
On Wednesday, Umalusi briefed parliament's portfolio committee on basic education on the department's state of readiness for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
The committee was told that the verification of the state of readiness for the basic education department was conducted from September 11 and completed on October 1, and that 629,197 full-time candidates were registered. The number of part-time candidates registered was 122,471.
Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said Umalusi "assured the committee that it found that acceptable levels of readiness and measures are in place to ensure credible examinations by all the department of basic education and provincial education departments (PEDs)".
"Umalusi is further satisfied that the DBE, through the nine PEDs, considering the level of readiness, are ready to conduct the 2019 NSC examinations. Umalusi is confident that the assessment bodies will exercise their roles and responsibilities to ensure credible 2019 NSC examinations," added Mbinqo-Gigaba.