Zimbabwe's healthcare in ICU as striking doctors defy order to resume work

Doctors striking in Zimbabwe for pay hikes defied a government order to resume work on Monday and asked the UN and private businesses to help fund their return to the wards.

The doctors are in the second month of a strike over salaries which have dwindled to less than $100 per month in some cases as a result of galloping inflation.

They say their pay has lost value by at least 1,500 percent.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said they have used up their savings by "subsidising the employer" for them to just report for work.

Negotiations with the government have been deadlocked as the doctors rejected a 60% pay increase and demanded their salaries be pegged to the US dollar.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo at the weekend ordered the medics to return to work, warning them with unspecified disciplinary action if they did not comply.

The government has adopted a ham-fisted response to the strike, now in its 34th day.

Last month police tried to stop the doctors from marching to parliament, until a court allowed the protest.