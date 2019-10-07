South Africa

Woman arrested for 'k-word' slur against traffic cop in Cape Town

By Dan Meyer - 07 October 2019 - 11:58
A woman is in custody after being arrested for allegedly using a racial slur against a traffic official.
A woman is in custody after being arrested for allegedly using a racial slur against a traffic official.
Image: 123rf / Allan Swart

A woman was arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a traffic officer in Cape Town at the weekend.

A case of crimen injuria has been opened against her. 

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over.

She is alleged to have launched into a foul-mouthed rant, in which she called a female traffic officer the k-word. 

The case is sub judice, so I can't say more about her, but the lady said the k-word to a traffic officer,” said Western Cape traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa. 

“There were two vehicles pulled over and the lady was arrested and held in custody,” he said. 

She is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday morning. 

Eben Etzebeth 'racism' case shouldn't be handled in embarrassing way: parliament

The Eben Etzebeth 'racism' investigation should not distract the Springboks in their participation at the Rugby World Cup.
News
3 days ago

SAHRC to take Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth to court over 'racist' clash

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants to charge Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X