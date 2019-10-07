Two arrested after 'demanding R2m' for kidnapped foreign businessman

Two people were arrested at the weekend after they allegedly kidnapped a foreign businessman and demanded a ransom for his release.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the two - a man and a woman - allegedly kidnapped the 34-year-old man in Potchefstroom, North West, on September 23.

They demanded a ransom of R2m for his release.

"The victim was found alive and in a healthy condition in Potchefstroom. No ransom was paid and investigation into the matter continues," said Mokgwabone.

The two, aged 24 and 45, were arrested in Roodepoort at the weekend. They are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a kidnapping charge.